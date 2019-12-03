Mulberry Grove Regional Win

Two Bond County teams will battle in a semifinal game Tuesday in the Pana Sacred Heart Class 1A IESA 8th grade regional.

Mulberry Grove won its regional opener Monday, beating Raymond Lincolnwood 28-14. Sorento lost its regional game to Mt. Olive.

Mulberry Grove will face number one seeded Pocahontas at 5:30 this afternoon in the semifinal round. The game will be played at Tower Hill.

The winner advances to the regional championship game, to be played Friday at 6 p.m. in the Tower Hill gym.

The other semifinal game is Mt. Olive against Pana Sacred Heart.