Panthers Fall In Final Basketball Game Of 2019

The Greenville College basketball Panthers ended the 2019 part of their season with a home loss Tuesday night to Dominican University from the Chicago area.

The Panthers led by as many as 14 points in the first half and clung to a two point lead with 6 minutes left in the game. Dominican scored the next 14 points to take control. The final score was 129-117.

Sontiago Grady led GU in scoring with 20 points.

The Panthers are 3-7 overall at the holiday break. Their next action is January 4 at Spalding.