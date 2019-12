The Greenville University mens basketball team lost at Fontbonne Saturday, 142-129.

The Panthers trailed by 14 at halftime. Top scorers for Greenville were Kendall Edmond and Santiago Grady with 16 points apiece.

GU is 3-6 overall and 2-1 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Panthers host Dominican at 6 p.m. Tuesday.