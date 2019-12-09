Panthers Score Under 100…First Time Since 2015

It hadn’t happened since February of 2015.

Saturday, the Greenville College mens basketball team won a game by scoring less than 100 points.

The Panthers defeated Webster 98-97 thanks to a three-bucket by Santiago Grady with 9 seconds to play.

The Panther program began its upbeat style of play in the 2015 season. The 98 points on Saturday snapped a streak of 60 straight games in which the Panthers had scored at least 100 points.

Earlier in the week, GU edged Westminster 132-131.

The Panthers are 2-0 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and 3-5 overall. They play at Fontbonne Saturday.