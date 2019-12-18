St. Lawrence/GU Basketball Tourney Results

The 12th annual St. Lawrence Catholic youth group/Greenville University men’s basketball team fifth and sixth grade basketball tournament was a big success.

Over 250 players, representing 28 teams from Southern Illinois, participated. Three of the teams were from Greenville.

Nearly 1,000 fans watched the 62 games played last Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Greenville University.

Champion teams came from Bethalto, Glen Carbon/Edwardsville, Aviston and Southern Illinois.

Proceeds from the event are used by the St. Lawrence Catholic youth group and Greenville University men’s basketball team for their mission trips.