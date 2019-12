The Greenville High School freshman boys basketball team won twice over the weekend.

At Carlinville Friday night, the Comets rolled to a 40-16 victory. Landen Loss scored 18 points and Drew Potthast had 10.

Saturday at Wesclin, the freshman Comets beat the Warriors in overtime, 59-51. Leading the GHS offense were Moss with 21 points, Wes Stoecklin with 10 and Ryan Jackson with 9.