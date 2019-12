The Greenville High School freshman girls basketball team won one of its last three games.

The Lady Comets fell to Salem 39-28 with Lilly Funneman scoring 12 points.

Saturday, the local girls played Pana and Central A & M. They lost to Pana 48-24. Funneman scored eight.

GHS beat Central A & M 40-30. Top scorers were Hannah Potthast with nine points and Charlee Stearns and Funneman with eight each.