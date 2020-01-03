3 Lady Comets Teams Win Thursday

The Greenville Lady Comets led the entire game Thursday night, rolling past Vandalia 70-39.

GHS led by 11 with about two minutes left in the opening quarter, and the lead remained in double digits the rest of the way.

Megan Hallemann led the scoring with 22 points. Rylee Pickett put in 20 and Natalie Iberg had 14.

The Lady Comets sank seven three-pointers, four of them by Pickett.

The varsity GHS girls are 19-7 overall and 6-1 in the South Central Conference.

They play another SCC game Saturday at home against Staunton. The junior varsity game starts at 1 p.m.

The varsity contest will be broadcast on WGEL.

The junior varsity Lady Comets beat Vandalia 44-24. Top scorers were Brooklyn Suzuki with 10 points, Abby Sussenbach with 8, and Mia Emken and Gwyn Mitchell with seven apiece.

Emken, Macy Jett and Jayden Markus totaled eight rebounds each.

The freshman girls played Father McGivney’s junior varsity team and won 43-39. Lilly Funneman scored 17 points and Hannah Potthast had 14 for the winners.