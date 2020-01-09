9th Win For Lady Comets

The Greenville Lady Comets have a nine-game winning streak after beating Roxana 48-11 Thursday night.

The Greenville High School girls jumped out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter then held Roxana to two points the rest of the game. The Lady Shells did not score in the second half.

Top scorers for the Lady Comets were Megan Hallemann with 16 points and Natalie Iberg with 14.

GHS is now 14-5 for the season.

The team plays at 8:30 a.m. Saturday against Highland at the Highland Shootout. Saturday afternoon, about 3:30, the GHS girls will host Litchfield in a South Central Conference game.

The Lady Comets are still in first place in the conference with a 3-1 mark.

The Saturday afternoon game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

In junior varsity action Thursday, Greenville beat Roxana 38-20. Abby Sussenbach scored 10 points and Mia Emken had seven.

The freshman girls were winners at Granite City, 39-19. Hannah Potthast put in 15 points and Charlee Stearns has eight.