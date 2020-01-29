A Winning Night For Greenville Basketball Teams

Tuesday night was a big one for local basketball teams.

The seventh grade Greenville Junior High team won the IESA Class 3A regional championship at Hillsboro. The Blue Jays beat North Mac 33-27 and advance to the Vandalia Sectional.

They face Southwestern Piasa at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 5. The sectional is one game so the winner advances to the state tournament.

The Greenville Comets hosted Carlyle and won 39-33.

After jumping out to a 9-0 lead, the Comets fell behind by five after three quarters. They controlled the fourth period, outscoring Carlyle 15-4.

Jack Schaufelberger scored 11 points for the winners and Nathan Grull had 10.

The Comets play at Pana Friday night.

The Greenville Lady Comets are 18-7 for the season after winning at Breese Central 45-28.

Greenville never trailed in the game, leading by four at halftime and five after three quarters.

The Lady Comets outscored Central 24-12 in the final quarter, making 16 of those points at the free throw line.

Natalie Iberg had a big offensive game with 21 points. She posted 14 in the last quarter, 10 from the free throw stripe.

Rylee Pickett totaled 10 points, making three three-pointers.

The Lady Comets go to Vandalia Thursday night.