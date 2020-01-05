Aces Fall Friday

The Mulberry Grove Aces struggled Friday night to open the 2020 portion of their basketball schedule.

Playing at Father McGivney, the Aces were defeated 57-32.

The Griffins controlled the game with their defensive press and by sinking 11 three-point shots.

After scoring the first four points of the game, the Aces trailed by four after one quarter, by 10 at halftime and by 18 after three.

Mulberry Grove played without senior Kaleb Scoggins, who was out due to illness.

Leading the Aces in scoring was Wyatt Criner with 16 points. Brannt Peterson posted 8 points.

The Aces are 6-8 for the season.

They play this afternoon in the North Clay Shootout, taking on Cisne at noon. WGEL will broadcast from the shootout, picking up the game after the 12 noon news.