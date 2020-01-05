Aces Fall In Shootout

The Mulberry Grove Aces played in the North Clay Shootout Saturday afternoon and lost 42-21 to Cisne.

After scoring the first eight points of the game, the Aces led just 10-7 after one quarter. They trailed 19-14 at halftime, were behind 30-23 after three quarters and were unable to bounce back in the fourth.

Kaleb Scoggins returned to the Mulberry Grove lineup and led the scoring list with nine points. Elias Goodin scored eight and Wyatt Criner had seven.

The Aces are 6-9 for the season. They have home games Tuesday and Friday nights.