Annual Coaches Clinic Sunday & Monday

The annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic, sponsored by the Greenville High School Baseball Program, is Sunday and Monday at the high school.

The clinic once again has an outstanding lineup of speakers, according to GHS Assistant Coach Joe Alstat. Speakers will include Buck Showalter, Manager of the Baltimore Orioles; Link Jarrett, Head Coach at Notre Dame; Darren Fenster, Minor League Baserunning & Outfield Coordinator for the Boston Red Sox; Bill Mosiello, Associate Head Coach at Texas Christian University; and Brent Strom, Pitching Coach for the Houston Astros.

Click below to hear more:

With over 300 persons coming to Greenville for the clinic, the event provides an economic boost for the city. Alstat expressed his thanks to Greenville Tourism for their support of the event, which he said brings people to hotel rooms, gas stations, and restaurants.

Click below to hear his comments:

Alstat said the clinic also has many sponsors.

Individual members of the public can attend, walking up the day of the event. There is a clinic fee.

More information is available online at I70clinic.com.