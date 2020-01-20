Another Successful Baseball Clinic

While the weather was cold, many visitors at Greenville High School Sunday and Monday had baseball on their minds.

The annual I-70 Baseball Coaches Clinic was held for the 17th year.

One of the featured speakers was major league baseball manager Buck Showalter. He has spent 20 years as a big-league manager with four teams and found success at every stop.

He told WGEL he enjoys speaking at clinics for high school and college coaches. He said it’s always an honor to be asked and he loves these types of events because they’re attended by people who truly love the game.

Showalter spent four seasons as manager of the New York Yankees, three with the Arizona Diamondbacks, four with the Texas Rangers and nine with the Baltimore Orioles, the last in 2018.

Over 300 coaches attended the I-70 clinic presented by the Greenville High School baseball program.