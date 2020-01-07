Another Win For Lady Comets

The Greenville Lady Comets extended their winning streak to seven games with a 64-35 home win over Wesclin Monday night.

GHS trailed 7-6 midway through the first quarter, then poured in 11 straight points to lead by 10 after one quarter. It was a 19 point lead at halftime.

In the second half, the Lady Comets heated up their shooting by sinking seven three point shots. They led by 31 after three quarters and the clock never stopped in the fourth.

Leading the scoring was Rylee Pickett with 18 points. She had four threes.

Natalie Iberg sank three three-pointers and finished with 17 points.

Megan Hallemann recorded 11 points. GHS had nine three-point field goals in the game.

The Lady Comets are now 12-5 for the season. They played at Metro East Lutheran Tuesday and at Roxana Thursday.

The Roxana game will be broadcast on WGEL.