The Greenville Blue Jays eighth grade boys’ basketball team won an overtime game against Triad last week.

The final score was 47-41 as the Blue Jays scored eight of the 10 points in overtime.

Top scorers were Kaleb Gardner and Mattix Sandifer with 14 points apiece.

The seventh grade Blue Jays were defeated by Triad 49-46.

Nine players scored for Greenville. Leading the way were Cale Ackerman with nine points and Cohen Alstat with eight.