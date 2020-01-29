Blue Jays Hosting Regional

Greenville Junior High School is hosting an eighth grade Class 3A IESA regional basketball tournament.

The first day of action is Saturday. Seven teams are in the regional with Litchfield seeded first and Greenville second.

The games start at 9 a.m. Saturday with North Mac against Pana. The Blue Jays tip off against Hillsboro about 10 a.m. and the Morrisonville-Vandalia contest will follow.

A victory in the first round for Greenville will put the Blue Jays into the semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday against the Morrisonville-Vandalia winner.

The regional championship game is in Greenville Thursday, February 6 at 6 p.m.

The champion advances to the Vandalia Sectional on February 12.