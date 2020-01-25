Blue Jays Take Third In Tourney

The Greenville Blue Jays boys’ basketball team won the third place game in their own James Burke Memorial Basketball Tournament Friday night.

Greenville defeated St. Anthony 42-36. The Blue Jays led 31-17 at halftime.

Scoring for Greenville were Kaleb Gardner with 15 points, Hunter Clark with nine, and Trenton Zeeb, Mattix Sandifer and Nick Grull with 6 apiece.

The Bluejays are 14-7 for the season.

Selected to the all-tournament team was Kaleb Gardner.

The Greenville Junior High cheerleading squad won first place in the tournament competition for the 13th straight year.

Aviston won the tournament championship for the second straight year, beating Salem 47-30. The consolation final was won by Triad over Effingham, 44-42 in triple overtime.