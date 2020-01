It was a successful trip to Pana for the Greenville Blue Jays boys basketball teams Monday night.

The eighth grade Greenville team beat Pana 45-32.

Kaleb Gardner put in 11 points, and Trenton Zeeb and Mattix Sandifer scored 10 apiece.

In seventh grade action, Greenville defeated Pana 32-23. Leading the list of scorers were Benjamin Hutchinson with six points and Carter Manhart with five.