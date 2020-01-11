Boys Basketball Scores From 1/10

By
WGEL
-

Roxana 50 Grenville 48 (ot)

Ramsey 63 Mulberry Grove 53

Breese Central 51 Columbia 45

Hillsboro 52 Gillespie 50

Pana 75 Southwestern 49

Staunton 57 Carlinville 42

Vandalia 56 Litchfield 38

Waterloo 51 Highland 44

Altamont 65 Dieterich 51

Freeburg 51 Wesclin 37

Granite City 51 Alton Marquette 46

Lincolnwood 50 Nokomis 44

Nashville 57 Pinckneyville 38

Steeleville 80 Lebanon 42

Wayne City 81 Patoka 60

Windsor/Stewardson Strasburg 52 St. Elmo/Brownstown 44

Woodlawn 63 Sandoval 13

South Central 45 Cisne 36

Metro East Lutheran 68 Father McGivney 46

Collinsville 68 Belleville East 50

Triad 65 Jerseyville 50

Belleville West 65 Alton 56

