Burke Tournament, Day One Results

The 72nd annual James Burke Memorial Basketball Tournament got underway Monday at the Greenville Junior High with four games played.

The Greenville Blue Jays pulled out a 24-20 win over Effingham to advance to the semifinals.

The Blue Jays fell behind 14-8 after one quarter, then held Effingham to six points the rest of the game. Trailing 19-12 going into the final quarter, Greenville came up with 12 more points in the final six minutes to win.

Mattix Sandifer scored 12 points for Greenville, eight of them in the fourth quarter.

The Blue Jays play Aviston Thursday at 6 p.m. in a semifinal contest. That will be followed by Salem against Effingham St. Anthony in the other semifinal game.

The Thursday night winners meet in the championship game about 7 p.m. Friday. The losers are in the 6 o’clock third place game.

Friday’s action starts at 5 o’clock with the consolation final.

In Monday’s games, scores were Aviston over Staunton 40-14, Greenville over Effingham 24-20, Salem over Hillsboro 48-13 and St. Anthony over Triad 38-31.