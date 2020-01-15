Burke Tournament Next Week

The 72nd James Burke Memorial Basketball Tournament opens at Greenville Junior High Monday, January 20.

Eight eighth grade boys’ teams will compete.

First round games on Monday include Aviston against Staunton at 3:30 p.m., followed by Greenville against Effingham, Salem against Hillsboro and Triad against Effingham St. Anthony.

If the Blue Jays beat Effingham, the will play a semifinal game at 6 p.m. Thursday, January 23. A loss sends them to the consolation bracket for a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, January 21.

There are no games on Wednesday, January 22.

The tournament concludes on Friday, January 24. The consolation final is at 5 p.m. followed by the third place and championship games.

Aviston is the defending champion.