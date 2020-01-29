Comets Cheerleaders In IHSA Sectional

Greenville High School cheerleading squad will compete in the Illinois High School Association Sectional at Carterville Saturday.

The Lady Comets will perform in the small school division at 9:24 a.m.

There are 14 teams in the small school division at the sectional including Breese Central, Mater Dei and Wesclin.

Highland will compete at the Carterville Section in the medium school division.

The state finals are February 7 and 8 in Bloomington.

Last weekend, the Greenville High School varsity and junior varsity squads competed at an event in Carterville.

The junior varsity Comets won first place. The varsity team placed fourth.