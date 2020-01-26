Comets Fall In 7th Place Game

The Greenville Comets were edged in the seventh place game of the Litchfield Invitational Saturday afternoon.

The Comets lost to Bethalto Civic Memorial 55-52.

GHS trailed most of the game, but took a slim lead early in the fourth quarter. Bethalto quickly regained the lead and kept the Comets from bouncing back by making free throws.

The Eagles outscored the Comets 18-8 at the line.

The Greenville High School boys sank 10 three-point shots. Fletcher Manhart led the Comets in scoring with 18 points, making six three-pointers.

Jack Schaufelberger scored 17 points and Peyton McCullough totaled 13.

GHS will play at home Tuesday night against Carlyle.