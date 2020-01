Playing only their fourth home game of the season Tuesday night, the Greenville Comets were defeated 46-17 by Nashville.

The Comets were in front 8-7 after the first quarter, but scored only nine points the rest of the game.

Desmond Gardner led the GHS scoring with 12 points.

The Comets are now 4-12 for the season.

They play at Metro East Lutheran in Edwardsville Friday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.