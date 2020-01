The Greenville Comets lost to Triad in the Litchfield Invitational Tuesday night.

The final score was 66-51.

The Comets finished pool play with a 1-1 record and they are now in the fifth place bracket, which consists of teams that finished second in their pools.

Their next game at the Litchfield Invitational is Thursday at 6 p.m. against Gateway Legacy of Granite City. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.