Comets In Litchfield Tourney

The Greenville Comets will play in the Rick McGraw Memorial Basketball Invitational at Litchfield, which runs from January 18 through January 25.

The Comets are not scheduled to play the first day of the tournament, this Saturday. Their first game is Monday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. against Mt. Zion. They will then battle Triad at 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 21.

Greenville, Triad and Mt. Zion are in Pool A of the 12-team field. Pool B includes Pana, Bethalto Civic Memorial and Ramsey; Pool C has Taylorville, Litchfield and Hillsboro; and Pool D has Gateway Legacy, Nokomis and Father McGivney.

Greenville is the eighth seed overall. The top four seeds are Triad, Pana, Taylorville and Gateway Legacy.

Results of pool play will determine when the teams will play on Thursday and Friday, January 23 and 24. The final day is Saturday, January 25.