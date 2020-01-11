Comets Rally Not Enough For A Win

An amazing comeback by the Greenville Comets at Roxana Friday night was not enough for a victory.

The Comets lost 50-48 in overtime.

After scoring only one point in the first quarter, and falling behind by 18 points early in the second quarter, the GHS boys battled back. They trailed just 24-18 at halftime and a great third quarter start allowed them to take the lead.

The Comets led by five with three minutes left in the third, and their lead was 36-34 going into the fourth. The teams then exchanged leads and regulation time ended with both teams having 46 points.

Roxana outscored GHS 4-2 in the extra period to win.

Leading the Comets in scoring were Jack Schaufelberger with 16 points and Desmond Gardner with 13.

Greenville is 4-11 overall and 2-1 in the South Central Conference. The Comets host Nashville Tuesday night and the game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Also at Roxana Friday, the freshman Comets won 42-34 with Landen Moss scoring 25.

The junior varsity Comets lost 43-39. Brady Lingley put in 15 points.