Comets To Play For 7th Place

The Greenville Comets will play for seventh place in the Litchfield Invitational Saturday afternoon.

The Comets were defeated Thursday night by Gateway Legacy 47-40.

Gateway led the entire game, building a 19-point lead late in the third quarter. The Comets kept playing hard and whittled the deficit to five points with nine seconds to play.

Leading the GHS scoring list was Peyton McCullough with 14 points.

The Comets are 5-14 for the season and play Bethalto Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

Bethalto lost to Hillsboro Thursday night 61-43.

In other Litchfield Tournament games Thursday. Litchfield beat Ramsey 49-36 and Mt. Zion topped Father McGivney 47-35.