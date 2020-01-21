Comets Win First Tourney Game

The Greenville Comets earned a victory in their first game at the Litchfield Invitational Monday night.

The Comets led most of the game and beat Mt. Zion 51-46.

The difference in the contest was at the free throw line as the Comets sank 17 tosses to three for Mt. Zion.

Leading the Comets in scoring was Jack Schaufelberger with 17 points, 11 of them in the second quarter. Fletcher Manhart finished with 12 points.

The Comets are 5-12 for the season. They play Triad at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Litchfield tournament.