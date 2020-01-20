Exciting Win For Aces

It was an exciting contest when Mulberry Grove and Edinburg matched up in the Morrisonville Mohawk Classic Saturday.

The Aces won in double overtime, 73-71.

The game went into overtime on a last-second three-point bucket by Edinberg. The same happened at the end of the first overtime.

Mulberry Grove’s Kaleb Scoggins sank a three in the last second of double overtime to give the Aces the victory. He finished the game with 27 points.

Earlier in the tournament, the Aces lost to Nokomis 65-23 and to Lincolnwood 58-44.

Their final game of the tournament is Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Carlinville at 6 p.m.