The Greenville High School freshman girls’ basketball team split games at Jerseyville Saturday.

The Lady Comets defeated Jerseyville 53-49, rallying from a four-point deficit after the third quarter.

Hannah Potthast had 21 points and her teammate, Lilly Funneman, put in 14 points.

The GHS freshman girls lost to Bethalto 64-40. Top scorers for the Lady Comets were Funneman with 12 points and Charlee Stearns with 11.