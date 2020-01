The Greenville High School freshman girls’ basketball squad picked up a win last Thursday at home.

The Lady Comets defeated East Alton-Wood River 51-36

GHS led 29-10 at halftime and held the Oilers to six points in the second half.

All 10 players scored for the Lady Comets. Leading the way were Lilly Funneman with 14 points and Hannah Potthast with 12.