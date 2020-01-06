GU Women Notch Fifth Win

Starting the 2020 part of their season in Kentucky on Saturday, the Greenville University basketball women recorded their fifth win of the campaign.

The Lady Panthers defeated Spalding 77-63.

After trailing in the first quarter, Greenville came back in the second to lead by seven at halftime and stayed in front the rest of the game.

Emily Reinneck was top scorer for G.U. with 18 points.

The Lady Panthers own a 5-6 overall record and are 2-2 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

They play another conference game at MacMurray College in Jacksonville Wednesday.