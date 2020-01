The Greenville University women’s basketball team’s winning streak is at seven.

Saturday, the Lady panthers travelled to Westminster in Missouri and grabbed a 90-87 win.

Brittany Lopez scored 25 points for the winners. Hannah Krukewitt and Emily Reinneck added 20 and 18 points respectively.

Greenville is 11-6 overall and 8-2 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The next game is Wednesday at Webster University.