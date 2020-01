Greenville University’s women’s basketball team evened its record at 6-6 with an 88-48 victory at MacMurray last week.

The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 48-17 lead by halftime.

Leading the team was Hanna Krukewitt with 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Lady Panthers are 3-2 in conference play. They go to Principia Tuesday evening and are home at 1 p.m. Saturday against Blackburn.