Hallemann Joins 1,000 Point Club

Megan Hallemann, a senior on the Lady Comets basketball team, reached a personal milestone at the shootout in Breese last Saturday.

Hallemann scored 21 points to give her exactly 1,000 points in her high school basketball career.

Prior to Monday’s home game, Hallemann was honored by Coach Kolin Dothager. She was presented a basketball with her name, 1,000 Point Club, January 4, 2020 Vs. Jerseyville painted on it.

Scoring 11 points Monday night, the Lady Comets’ 6-4 center had 1,011 points entering Tuesday’s game.

Hallemann is the seventh player in Lady Comets’ history to score 1,000 points.

Next on the scoring list is the mother of one of her teammates, Hannah Simpson, for sixth place. Jamie Bleisch Simpson scored 1,022 points in her career. Fifth place is held by Kassidy Alderman with 1,033 points.

Hallemann already holds the school record for blocked shots in a career and is third in career rebounds.