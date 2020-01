The Pocahontas Indians are the champions of the 2020 Sorento Basketball Classic.

The Pocahontas boys edged Pana St. Patrick’s 42-41 in the championship game Saturday. That followed a semifinal win Friday night by the Indians over Mt. Olive, 42-30.

Third place went to Ramsey over Mt. Olive, and Mulberry Grove claimed the consolation prize, stopping Sorento 52-10 Saturday morning.