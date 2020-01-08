Johnson Named Cardinals Minor League Pitching Analyst

Cale Johnson, a 2005 graduate of Greenville High School and former baseball Comet, is continuing his association with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals announced recently that Johnson has been assigned as the pitching analyst for the minor league system in 2020.

Johnson has a long tenure with the St. Louis baseball organization.

After pitching at McKendree University, he was drafted by the Cardinals in June of 2009. He pitched for minor league teams three seasons and was with the Gateway Grizzlies in 2012.

Johnson was hired by the Cardinals in 2015 to serve as pitching coach for the Gulf Coast League Cardinals, was the pitching coach at Johnson City in 2016 and 2017 and for the past two seasons was pitching coach for the Peoria Chiefs.

Last September, Johnson joined the major league staff in St. Louis for two series at Busch Stadium.