The Greenville Junior High cheerleading squad turned in an outstanding performance at a competition in Breese Sunday.

The Blue Jays cheerleaders took first place.

Members of the cheerleading squad are Lola Carman, Holly Dunn, Chloe Eyman, Sidney Griffin, Aubrie Hessenauer, Jaidyn Lile, Adriana Lohman, Jolie Macon, Unique McClain, Payten Suzuki, ans Ziairah White.

The junior high cheer squad competes Sunday at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state finals in Springfield.