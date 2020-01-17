Lady Comets Beat Gillespie

A very good defensive effort turned into a win for the Greenville Lady Comets at home Thursday night.

They defeated Gillespie 34-24.

The Lady Comets fell behind early in the game. With 1:55 left in the first quarter, a three-pointer by Natalie Iberg gave the Lady Comets their first lead and they never trailed again.

Iberg led all scorers with 15 points for the night.

The GHS varsity girls remain in a first place tie in the South Central Conference with a 5-1 record. They are 16-7 overall.

In junior varsity action, Gillespie beat Greenville 38-30.

The next game for the Lady Comets is Tuesday at home against Father McGivney. The first girls’ basketball team in GHS history, from 1980, will be honored that night.

The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.