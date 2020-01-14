Lady Comets Fall To Okawville

The Greenville Lady Comets travelled to Okawville and lost Monday night to the Lady Rockets 47-43.

The lead went back and forth throughout the game. It was tied at halftime and GHS led by two after three quarters, but couldn’t hold on as the Lady Rockets regained the lead with 1:30 to play.

Okawville outscored the Lady Comets 13-6 at the free throw line in the game.

Scoring for Greenville High was Megan Hallemann with 16 points, Hannah Simpson with 15 and Natalie Iberg with 12. GHS played without senior Rylee Pickett who is out with a sprained ankle.

The Lady Comets are 15-7 for the season. They play Gillespie at home Thursday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL and streamed at WGEL.com.

The junior varsity Lady Comets lost to Okawville 38-32.