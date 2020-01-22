Lady Comets Hand Father McGivney Another Loss

After trailing throughout the game, the Greenville Lady Comets grabbed a 34-32 win at home over Father McGivney Tuesday night.

The visitors scored the first eight points of the game, also led by eight during the second quarter, and were in front by seven at halftime.

In the second half, the Lady Comets’ defense held Father McGivney to just two points, coming on a layup with one second left in the third quarter.

Still, the Lady Comets didn’t take lead until just over a minute to play. Megan Hallemann grabbed an offense rebound and scored to give GHS its first lead of the night. She was fouled and sank the free throw to make it a two-point victory.

Hallemann had 11 rebounds and nine blocked shots in the contest. She and teammate Rylee Pickett scored 13 points apiece.

The Lady Comets are 17-7 for the season. Father McGivney’s record is 18-4, with half of those losses to the Lady Comets.