Lady Comets Split Two Games on a Busy Saturday

The varsity basketball Greenville Lady Comets split games Saturday.

Playing at 8:30 Saturday morning in the Highland Shootout, Greenville High lost to Highland 58-40. The loss snapped a nine-game winning streak.

The Lady Comets fell behind 9-0 and trailed 12-4 after one quarter.

They got to within five points during the third quarter, but Highland outscored GHS 17-10 in the fourth quarter.

Rylee Pickett led the scoring with 13 points.

Saturday afternoon at home, the Lady Comets improved their South Central Conference record to 4-1 with a 41-25 win over Litchfield.

Litchfield scored the first two points of the game and that was the only time the home team trailed. The Lady Comets led by 8 at halftime, 19 after three quarters and by as many as 20 in the final frame.

Pickett sank five three-point shots to lead the Lady Comets in scoring with 15 points. She came out of the game after turning her ankle in the fourth quarter.

Natalie Iberg posted 11 points for GHS.

The Lady Comets are 15-6 overall and play at Okawville Monday night. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.

Playing two quarters against Litchfield, the freshman Lady Comets won 13-10 and the junior varsity GHS girls beat Litchfield 29-25.