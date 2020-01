The Greenville Lady Comets rolled to a victory Saturday in the Breese Central PAWS Shootout.

Greenville High defeated Jerseyville 57-29.

Leading the Lady Comets was senior center Megan Hallemann with 21 points. She was named Player of the Game and the 21 points tied the record for most points in a PAWS Shootout game.

The win improved the Lady Comets’ record to 11-5 for the season.

They play at home Monday against Wesclin. The game will be broadcast on WGEL.