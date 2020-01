Playing Monday afternoon at home, the Greenville University Lady Panthers defeated Iowa Wesleyan to extend their winning streak to five.

GU led by 22 points at halftime and finished with a 77-49 decision.

Hannah Krukewitt was the Lady Panthers’ leading scorer with 13 points.

The GU women are tied for second place in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with a 6-2 record. They are 9-6 overall and play at home against Eureka at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.