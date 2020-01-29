Local Teams In Small School Regional

Three Bond County schools will play in the Pana Sacred Heart IESA eighth grade boys’ basketball regional this weekend.

Pocahontas is seeded second out of seven teams. Mulberry Grove is the sixth seed and Sorento seventh.

Pocahontas plays Sorento about 10:30 a.m. Saturday and the Mulberry Grove-Pana Sacred Heart game is scheduled for noon.

The winners of the two games will battle at 3 p.m. Saturday in the semifinals.

The championship game is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 6.

All of the regional games will be played at the Tower Hill School gymnasium.

The champion will play in the sectional February 12 at St. Michael’s School in Sigel.