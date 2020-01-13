Panthers Fall To MacMurray

The Greenville college men’s basketball squad lost another high-scoring game last week at MacMurray in Jacksonville.

GU led by seven points with just under six minutes left and still cluing to a one-point lead with 1:53 remaining.

MacMurray then took control of the action, scoring 12 of the next 15 points to win 164-156.

MacMurray shot 72 percent from the field and won despite turning the ball over 35 times.

Eric Williams scored 24 points for Greenville, which is now 4-8 overall and 3-2 in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The Panthers play at Principia Tuesday night and host Blackburn at 3 p.m. Saturday.