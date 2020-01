The Greenville University Panthers are tied for first place in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference after grabbing a win at home Monday afternoon.

In a make-up game against Iowa Wesleyan, the Panthers staved off a late rally to win 131-125. GU led by 19 at halftime.

Sontiago Grady was top scorer for the Panthers with 28 points.

Greenville is 7-8 overall and 6-2 in the conference, sharing the SLIAC lead with Webster. The Panthers host Eureka Wednesday night.