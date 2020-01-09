Sorento Basketball Tourney

Sorento School is hosting its 2020 Greyhound Basketball Classic Friday and Saturday.

Six junior high boys’ teams are playing. The top seed is Pocahontas followed by Ramsey, Pana St. Patrick’s, Mulberry Grove, Mt. Olive and Sorento.

Four games are scheduled for Friday. Mulberry Grove plays Mt. Olive at 4 p.m. with Pana St. Patrick’s going up against Sorento about 5:15.

The winner of the Mulberry Grove-Mt. Olive game will play Pocahontas about 6:30 and the winner of the St. Patrick’s-Sorento game faces Ramsey about 7:45.

The classic finals are Saturday with the consolation game at 9 a.m. followed by the third place and championship games.